Discom vigilance official trapped

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday unearthed assets worth ₹2.74 crore in a raid on the houses of Tangella Harikrishna, Chief Vigilance Officer, AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd., here, and his relatives.

The ACB team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, B. Ramana Murthy raided the residence of Harikrishna in the city and his relatives’ houses simultaneously in five others places, including Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada and few other places following complaints that the officer owns assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Those seized included cash, gold, documents of land holdings, houses and a few others which estimated to be around ₹2.74 crore as per the registration value (document value). However, it would be more than ₹20 crore as per the market rates.

Documents

The ACB officials said that they found documents pertaining to the immovable property comprising house site measuring 300 sq yards at Chollangi village in East Godavari district and a flat in Vijayawada in the name of Harikrishna, vacant site measuring 3.2 acres in Srikakulam district, another vacant land measuring 25 cents at Mattaparru area in West Godavari district and another house site at Mangalagiri in the name of Harikrishna’s wife Padmaja Rani.

The ACB officials also found the assets including house sites at Paradesipalem and Madhurawada in Vizag and a flat in Hyderabad in the name of Harikrishna’s son Raja Harsha.

Apart from the immovable assets, the officials found two cars and two motorbikes, 260 gm of gold ornaments (worth ₹6.6 lakh), 2.8 kg of silver ornaments (worth ₹2 lakh), household articles of ₹19 lakh, bank balance of ₹17 lakh and the liquid cash of ₹20,000.

The accused officer joined the police force in 1989 as a sub-inspector.