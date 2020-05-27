Discom reduces T&D losses to 6.64%, says CMD

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has reduced its power transmission and distribution (T&D) losses to 6.64% from 6.68%.

APEPDCL Chairman and Managing Director S. Nagalakshmi said on Wednesday that the company, rated as very efficient by all parameters, achieved a satisfactory level of 92.44% from consumers by using toll-free number 1912 for solving consumers’ problems.

It has been adopting effective monitoring mechanisms such as Eastern Power Mobile App, WhatsApp No. 8500001912, Easter Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Facebook, "@epdcl1" Twitter, Two-Way SMS (Call Back Request) and HT Consumers Mobile App to solve their problems.

‘Transparent service’

She said in a release that APEPDCL was providing transparent service to consumers by setting up compliant boxes in all offices.

The CMD said the company was prioritising providing 24/7 power to the consumers in addition to nine hours of free supply to the agriculture during the daytime. As part of the ‘Power for All’ programme, ₹282.98 crore has been expended for providing power transformers, distribution transformers, strengthening of network lines and constructions of 36 sub-stations for supplying of uninterrupted power to consumers.

Underground cables

Ms. Nagalakshmi said in Visakhapatnam city, under the World Bank assistance the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project (APDRP) had undertaken underground cable laying work at a cost of ₹719.98 crore by interlocking 23 (33/11 kv) sub-stations near the seacoast under component-I.

The cabling system will be speeded up after the lockdown. The CMD said that the rules for the recruitment of 2,416 posts of energy assistants (junior linemen grade-2) at the behest of the State government were followed in the most transparent and efficient manner without any shortcomings.