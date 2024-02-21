ADVERTISEMENT

Discom Assistant Engineer caught ‘accepting bribe’

February 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of the Guntur Range on February 21 (Wednesday) caught red-handed Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) Assistant Engineer (Operations) Rupavath Prakasha Rao Naik when the latter was taking ₹55,000 allegedly as a bribe for issuing a meter for an agricultural power connection.

In response to a complaint received on the ACB Call Centre (14400) helpline that Prakasha Rao Naik demanded ₹70,000 for fixing a meter to an agricultural connection, the ACB officials caught him while accepting money at his office in Palnadu district, said a release.

The accused official would be produced in the ACB Special Court, along with the seized amount, the ACB officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US