Discom Assistant Engineer caught ‘accepting bribe’

February 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials of the Guntur Range on February 21 (Wednesday) caught red-handed Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) Assistant Engineer (Operations) Rupavath Prakasha Rao Naik when the latter was taking ₹55,000 allegedly as a bribe for issuing a meter for an agricultural power connection.

In response to a complaint received on the ACB Call Centre (14400) helpline that Prakasha Rao Naik demanded ₹70,000 for fixing a meter to an agricultural connection, the ACB officials caught him while accepting money at his office in Palnadu district, said a release.

The accused official would be produced in the ACB Special Court, along with the seized amount, the ACB officials said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / corruption & bribery

