Disclose details of meeting with Adani, CPI tells Jagan Mohan Reddy

The party questioned the govt.’s urgency in awarding the contract to the firm to set up 9,000 MW solar power plants in the State

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the state government to disclose the details of a secret meeting between Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a statement on Thursday, CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet has hurriedly adopted resolutions to allow Adani group to set up 9,000 MW solar power plants in the State. What were the reasons behind the approval for allowing Adani group alone when four-five companies had to be given the opportunity to set up the plants.

The Jagan government was hatching plans to hand over Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam ports on a platter to Adani group, Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.

“What were the compromises behind the plans to hand over the ports, airports and power plants to Adani Group? When there were noted contractors in Andhra Pradesh why the government was tilting to Gujarat based industrialists or contractors?,” he asked.