Disclose details of CM, Adani meeting: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the State government disclose the details of a “secret” meeting between Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a statement on Thursday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet had hurriedly adopted resolutions to allow the Adani group to set up 9,000 MW solar power plants in the State. What were the reasons behind the approval for allowing Adani group alone when four to five companies had to be given the opportunity to set up the plants, he said.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government was hatching plans to hand over Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam and Machilipatnam ports on a platter to Adani group. What were the compromises behind the plans to hand over the ports, airports and power plants to Adani Group? When there were noted contractors in Andhra Pradesh, why was the government tilting to Gujarat-based industrialists or contractors? he asked.