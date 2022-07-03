Discipline, commitment are key to success, students told

Representative image | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

July 03, 2022 04:39 IST

Income Tax Commissioner B. Srinivas said education integrated with ethics and inculcation of leadership qualities would help young learners go a long way in life.

Students should inculcate discipline, determination and commitment from an early age, as they would help them succeed in their chose fields, said Income Tax Commissioner B. Srinivas.

Addressing students of N.St. Mathew’s Public School on the occasion of its investiture ceremony, he said education integrated with ethics and inculcation of leadership qualities would help young learners go a long way in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Principal Br. Rayappa Reddy complimented the student leaders and said a leader should have positive attitude. He said the efforts of the management were aimed at identifying the potential in students and encourage them in the fields of their choice.

K. Jaya Narayana of Jaan Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., school correspondent Mount Fort, Vice-Principal Bala Reddy and others were present.