GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disciplinary action against former Special Collector of Polavaram

Published - September 19, 2024 04:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has directed E. Murali, former Special Collector, Polavaram irrigation project, Rajmahendravaram (under suspension), of Alluri Sitharama Raju District to submit a written statement of his defence within 10 days.

In a statement of imputations of misconduct / misbehavior in support of each article of the charge against him, the government said the State excheuqer incurred a loss of ₹19.52 crore.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia, in the G.O. No. 629 issued on Wednesday, Mr. Murali was informed that an inquiry would be held only in respect of those articles of charge that were not admitted.

He should, therefore, specifically admit, or deny each article of charge. Mr.  Murali was further informed that if he did not submit his written statement of defence on or before the date, further action would be processed based on the material available, he added.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:34 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.