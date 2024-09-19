Disciplinary action against former Special Collector of Polavaram

The State government has directed E. Murali, former Special Collector, Polavaram irrigation project, Rajmahendravaram (under suspension), of Alluri Sitharama Raju District to submit a written statement of his defence within 10 days.

In a statement of imputations of misconduct / misbehavior in support of each article of the charge against him, the government said the State excheuqer incurred a loss of ₹19.52 crore.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) R.P. Sisodia, in the G.O. No. 629 issued on Wednesday, Mr. Murali was informed that an inquiry would be held only in respect of those articles of charge that were not admitted.

He should, therefore, specifically admit, or deny each article of charge. Mr. Murali was further informed that if he did not submit his written statement of defence on or before the date, further action would be processed based on the material available, he added.