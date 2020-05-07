Discharged patients overtake new cases in Kurnool

Adoni in the district has shown a slight rise in the number of positive cases after Kurnool city and Nandyal that account for the majority of the 540 cases in the district.

While there were only seven new positive cases reported on Thursday, the number of patients getting discharged also increased phenomenally and it reached 194 leaving only 167 persons under treatment in hospitals. The number of persons discharged on Thursday was 26 and 20 on Wednesday, which Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy described as the achievement of District Collector G. Veerapandian’s team and doctors at the COVID-19 hospitals.

“We are not shaken by the large number of COVID positive cases, but tried to take it in our stride and fought against it containing it from spreading to new areas,” the Minister said after his visit to Adoni town on Thursday along with Adoni MLA Y. Sai Prasad Reddy. He termed infection coming to Kurnool district as ‘unfortunate’, but asked people not to worry about it or get terrified.

Testing increased

The large number of cases in Andhra Pradesh was due to the large number of tests done per day and in the State Kurnool district was testing the highest number of samples, which was throwing the number of positives up. “Government was taking care of all positive persons in the best possible way and it has no reason to hide or not declare the number of positive cases,” he added.

Return of labour

Expressing his anguish over some resentment locally over migrant labourers coming into Kurnool district, Mr. Rajendranath said people should not resort to such practices as they were natives of this district and coming after enduring hardship for over 40 days during lockdown. There were many migrant labourers from other States and the administration was taking all steps to screen them and send them to their native States, he added.