Discharge from Somasila reservoir increased as the Penna river swells further in Andhra Pradesh

S. Murali October 14, 2022 21:41 IST

Officials release 69,500 cusecs from the reservoir and anticipate that the inflows may go up further from the present 31,000 cusecs

Water gushing out of the Somasila reservoir, near Anantasagaram, in Nellore district on Friday.

Water release from the Somasila reservoir was stepped up further to 69,500 cusecs on Friday in view of the flash floods in the catchment areas of the swollen Penna river. “We anticipate the inflows to go up further from the present 31,000 cusecs in view of floods in the catchment areas in the neighbouring Kadapa district,” according to Somasila Superintending Engineer Venkata Ramana Reddy. People living close to the Penna river downstream were in jitters and spending sleepless nights in view of heavy discharge, as the peak flood of over 5.50 lakh cusecs that caused havoc last year was still fresh in their minds. The storage in Somasila reservoir, the lifeline of Nellore district, was maintained at 68.39 tmc ft with a flood cushion of 9.59 tmc ft, as per a report compiled by the State Water Resources Department. Meanwhile, the storage in Kandaleru reservoir, the other major reservoir in the district under the Telugu Ganga project, went up to 53.9 tmc ft following an inflow of 2770 cusecs. A flood cushion of 14 tmc ft was maintained by letting out 1,655 cusecs of water.



