Discharge from Prakasam Barrage continues as inflows increase

VIJAYAWADA

15 July 2020 23:03 IST

People in low-lying areas downstream alerted about increasing outflow

With the increasing inflows to the Prakasam Barrage from the reservoirs upstream due to continuous rainfall, the discharge of floodwater into the sea continued for the third day.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 14,000 cusecs of water was discharged through 20 crest gates of the barrage.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the water level in the reservoir was being maintained at 12 feet. By late evening, the barrage would receive over 30,000 cusecs of water and it would be discharged by lifting 42 gates.

Further, about 5,000 cusecs would be released into the main canals. Officials and the public in the low-lying areas downstream had been alerted about the increasing outflow from the barrage.

Rain

Meanwhile, the city received moderate to heavy rain in the morning leading to flooding of several areas. Rotary Nagar in Vidyadharapuram area was waterlogged following the rainfall.

Rain also troubled people who visited IGMC Stadium to offer swab samples for COVID-19 testing at the mobile testing centres. As the bus was placed in the playground, people had to walk through the slush to reach the testing kiosks.

The city received 35.8 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Later in the day, about 10 mm rainfall was recorded across the city.