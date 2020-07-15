Discharge from Prakasam Barrage continues as inflows increase

With the increasing inflows to the Prakasam Barrage from the reservoirs upstream due to continuous rainfall, the discharge of floodwater into the sea continued for the third day.
As of Wednesday afternoon, over 14,000 cusecs of water was discharged through 20 crest gates of the barrage.
Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said the water level in the reservoir was being maintained at 12 feet. By late evening, the barrage would receive over 30,000 cusecs of water and it would be discharged by lifting 42 gates.
Further, about 5,000 cusecs would be released into the main canals. Officials and the public in the low-lying areas downstream had been alerted about the increasing outflow from the barrage.
Rain
Meanwhile, the city received moderate to heavy rain in the morning leading to flooding of several areas. Rotary Nagar in Vidyadharapuram area was waterlogged following the rainfall.
Rain also troubled people who visited IGMC Stadium to offer swab samples for COVID-19 testing at the mobile testing centres. As the bus was placed in the playground, people had to walk through the slush to reach the testing kiosks.
The city received 35.8 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Later in the day, about 10 mm rainfall was recorded across the city.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath