Discarded chariot wheels catch fire at Kanipakam

In a freak incident, a couple of decaying wooden chariot wheels abandoned close to the Goshala of Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, 12 km from here, caught fire on Thursday, leading to a flutter.

Some local people who noticed smoke billowing out from the corner had informed the temple officials, who doused the flames. Lying in the open for several years, the wheels were reduced to pieces.

Some community organisations tried to reach the temple town, alleging that some subversive forces were behind the incident, but the issue was resolved amicably.

The Kanipakam police said that the wheels were in a very brittle state and would have caught fire from a thrown cigarette butt.