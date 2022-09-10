Andhra Pradesh

Disaster Management Authority cautions people living in island villages over floods

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar has sounded high alert over rising flood in the Krishna river.

He appealed to the villagers staying in island villages and riverbed habitations not to go for fishing or wash cattle in the river and canals, and not to cross rivulets and low-level bridges.

Meanwhile, officials of the NTR and the Krishna districts sounded high alert in the villages located along the river bund in Mopidevi, Avanigadda and Nagayalanka mandals and cautioned people participating in Ganesh idol immersions.

Announcements were being made in villages through public address systems, Avanigadda DSP Md. Mahaboob Basha told The Hindu.

“We are coordinating with the Revenue, Irrigation and other department officials. Police pickets have been arranged along the river bund to prevent entry of villagers into the canals and the river, he added.


