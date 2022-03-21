Disabled woman from Machilipatnam alleges kidnap, rape

Police rescued her from Telangana recently

A deaf and dumb woman who was rescued by the police alleged that some miscreants had kidnapped her, taken her to Karimnagar in Telangana, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, aged about 35, used to assist cooks during marriages. She was reportedly missing since February 4, and her family members lodged a complaint with the police.

Police traced and brought her to Machilipatnam and handed her over to her family. The woman later alleged that a few persons had forcibly taken her to Telangana and raped her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Masum Basha on Monday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, the Inaguduru police registered a case on charges of kidnap and gang-rape and took up investigation, the DSP said.