Disabilities caused by road accidents raise concerns

Even as the authorities have launched a series of measures to enforce the traffic regulations, road accidents, apart from claiming lives, continue to cause permanent disabilities in the victims. A recent survey on the condition of physically challenged persons conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has expressed concern over the rise in the number of victims who are suffering from disabilities due to accidents.

Vizianagaram SP B. Rajakumari who recently interacted with differently-abled persons at Gurudeva Charitable Trust said road accidents have claimed 236 lives and left 1,147 injured this year till date and at least 20% of the injured had lost either their legs or hands.

In 2017, 319 people were killed in road accidents and 1,550 were injured in the district. Last year 234 lost their lives in road accidents and 1,399 received grievous injures.

Mental agony

“Mental agony continues to haunt those to whom the accidents cause disabilities. We are strictly implementing the traffic regulations to ensure the safety of motorists. People must not resort to negligent driving,” said Ms. Rajakumari.

The number of people suffering from disabilities owing to road accident seems to be on the rise, said Raparthi Jagadish Babu, founder of Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district. “We are providing artificial limbs and tricycles to the differently-abled persons. The trust supplies around 5,000 artificial limbs every year. Of the 5,000 people, 1,500 have lost their limbs in road accidents and most of them are in the age group from 18 to 25,” said Mr. Jagadish Babu on eve of International Day of People with Disability.

International Day of Disabled Persons is observed on December 3 to mobilise support for the well-being of the differently-abled persons.

Economic repercussions

Srikakualm SP R.N. Ammi Reddy told said the police was taking several steps to reduce road accidents in the district. “We have recently interacted with the families of the people who died in road accidents. In many cases, the family members are facing a hard time with the death the bread winners. We appeal every one to drive safely,” he added.