Directorate of Enforcement attaches properties worth ₹23.54 crore of Siemens in alleged skill development scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth ₹23.54 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the case pertaining to alleged misuse of funds in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Siemens Project, in which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is one of the accused.

The project, launched between 2014-19, was meant to promote skill development & entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the A.P. Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) against M/s Designtech Systems Private Limited (DTSPL) and others for “cheating the Andhra Pradesh Government by diverting and siphoning funds invested by the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Siemens project for other purposes.”

The ED, in a statement on October 15 (Tuesday), maintained that investigation revealed that Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Managing Director of M/s DTSPL, Soumyadri Sekhar Bose, alias Suman Bose, former Managing Director of M/s Siemens Industry Software India Pvt. Ltd., and their close associates, Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal, had diverted government funds with the help of shell or defunct entities through multi-layered transactions, and siphoned off the funds on the strength of bogus invoices under the pretext of supply of materials or services.

“The services of entry providers were taken for the diversion of funds, for which commission was paid to them. The proceeds of crime in the hands of the accused persons and entry providers were identified and various movable properties in the form of bank balances and shares, and immovable properties in the form of residential properties in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune were traced and attached,” the ED said.

Previously, the ED had attached Fixed Deposits amounting to ₹31.20 crore of M/s DTSPL, which had been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority (PMLA).

The ED had also arrested Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Suman Bose, Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh Goyal, and filed a prosecution compliant before the Special Court (PMLA), Visakhapatnam.