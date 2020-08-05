Directive on Amma Vodi

Children of contract employees or outsourced staff working in Samagra Shiksha, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, model schools, any welfare residential schools and government/local body offices/public sector undertakings, whose annual income is ₹1.20 lakh and above in the rural areas and ₹1.44 lakh and above in the urban areas (cities and towns) are not eligible for Jagananna Amma Vodi programme.

In an order, Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadruru asked the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and the District Education Officers across the State to identify such people and exclude them from the list of beneficiaries of the programme.