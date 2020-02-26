Direct pharma company to implement charter of demands, govt. urged

CITU staging a protest in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

SRIKAKULAM

26 February 2020 18:32 IST

Union leaders are being removed without prior notice, says CITU

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Wednesday urged the State government to direct Aurobindo Pharma Limited to implement charter of demands since the previous wage agreement was lapsed in March, 2018. The CITU organised ‘Maha Dharna’ at the Srikakulam Collector’s office as part of the State-wide agitations over the pending issues of Aurobindo Pharma's Pydibhimavaram unit.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that that the management was harassing the Aurobindo Workers Union leaders by removing them from services without prior notice. Mr. Govinda Rao made it clear that all trade unions would take up strike if there was no response over the demands including enhancement of wages, regularisation of contract workers, implementation of safety norms and others. CITU leaders R. Suresh, P. Tejeswara Rao, S. Sitarama Raju and others urged the Labour Department to issue notices immediately to find out an amicable solution for the problem. Later, the leaders submitted a representation to District Collector J. Nivas.

