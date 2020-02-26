Andhra Pradesh

Direct pharma company to implement charter of demands, govt. urged

CITU staging a protest in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

CITU staging a protest in Srikakulam on Wednesday.  

Union leaders are being removed without prior notice, says CITU

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao on Wednesday urged the State government to direct Aurobindo Pharma Limited to implement charter of demands since the previous wage agreement was lapsed in March, 2018. The CITU organised ‘Maha Dharna’ at the Srikakulam Collector’s office as part of the State-wide agitations over the pending issues of Aurobindo Pharma's Pydibhimavaram unit.

Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that that the management was harassing the Aurobindo Workers Union leaders by removing them from services without prior notice. Mr. Govinda Rao made it clear that all trade unions would take up strike if there was no response over the demands including enhancement of wages, regularisation of contract workers, implementation of safety norms and others. CITU leaders R. Suresh, P. Tejeswara Rao, S. Sitarama Raju and others urged the Labour Department to issue notices immediately to find out an amicable solution for the problem. Later, the leaders submitted a representation to District Collector J. Nivas.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 6:32:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/direct-pharma-company-to-implement-charter-of-demands-govt-urged/article30923112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY