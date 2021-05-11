Direct Bharat Biotech to transfer vaccine technology, Jagan urges PM

Chief Minister writes two letters to Modi on COVID situation

In what could be termed as an astute move amid the COVID pandemic and growing case load, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct Bharat Biotech to transfer the technology to companies that are interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine.

Mr. Jagan wrote two letters to Mr. Modi detailing the COVID situation and the requirements of the State, on Tuesday. While in one letter he listed out the requirements of the State, in the other, he suggested a solution to the gap between supply and demand for the vaccine.

“Considering that the COVAXIN® manufacturing is intended to be ramped up, we would request you to please direct Bharat Biotech to do technology transfer of manufacturing the COVAXIN® and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to whoever interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine,” he said in the letter.

Anyone who could manufacture or was interested in manufacturing the vaccine should be encouraged to do so in larger public interest. Entire manufacturing capacity should be mobilised and put to use in this testing time, he said.

It was necessary to explore the possibility of involving all such production firms and enable them with the technology, IPR etc., to deliver the vaccine as quickly and as affordable as possible. This would ensure that IPRs/Patents etc., if any, were not a hindrance, the Chief Minister said.

“I therefore request your consideration and intervention on the above suggestions and if implemented will go a long way in encouraging the manufacturers and accelerate supply of vaccines to be made available to the population at large,” Mr. Jagan said.

Oxygen supply

Mr. Jagan, in another letter, said Andhra Pradesh was drawing 35 MT of oxygen from St. Gobain, Chennai, and 25 MT from INOX, Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu). This had to be maintained, otherwise the hospitals would face severe crises. He urged the Prime Minister to increase the allocation of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 910 MT in view of growing demand, and also allocate 20 LMO tankers so as to ensure oxygen supplies to all hospitals to take current patient load requiring oxygen, he said.

The average count of cases per day over the last seven days stood at 20,300, and as of Tuesday, the State had 1,86,695 active cases. “We have taken all the steps necessary to prevent further infections and provide quality treatment, care and support,” Mr. Jagan added.