Dip in temperature keeps people indoors

Vizag records 18.4° C, the lowest in November for the last 11 years

Gales accompanied with drizzle for the better part of the day led to a dip in temperature in the city on Thursday.

Cold winds accompanied by a steady rain forced people to remain indoors. The minimum temperature recorded in Waltair on Thursday was 18.4° C, while it was 18.9° C at the airport.

This is the lowest November temperature recorded in the last 11 years.

The all-time record for the lowest temperature in Visakhapatnam city was 17.6° C on November 17, 1975, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

The lowest November temperatures recorded (in degree Celsius) at Waltair since 2009 are as follows: 20° (November 26, 2009), 21.6° (November 27, 2010), 20.3° (November 21, 2011) 18.6° (November 14, 2012), 18.7° (November 27, 2013), 20.4° (November 30, 2014), 19° (November 18, 2015). 18.8° (November 27, 2016), 19.8° (November 29, 2017), and 20.6 (November 26, 2018).

Meanwhile, the temperatures recorded (in Celsius) at various places in the city and district at 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to the CM’s dashboard, are as follows: Parawada–17.2°, Gajuwaka–17.31°, Pendurthi–17.43° and Anandapuram–17.52°.