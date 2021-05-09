Dilemma over serving notice to Naidu

KURNOOL

09 May 2021 23:41 IST

TDP files complaint against Minister Appalaraju

The Kurnool I Town circle inspector who had gone to Hyderabad to serve a notice to Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday morning returned to the city on the instructions of the higher officials in the Police Department and the dilemma is continuing whether to serve the notice or not.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party State secretary P. Ravi Kumar and another leader D. James filed two separate complaints in I Town and III Town police stations alleging that Animal Husbandry Minister Sidiri Appalaraju had spoken in a similar way in a TV debate prior to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu about the presence of N440K COVID virus and that it was 10 to 15 times more virulent than other variants.

Following this, the official is believed to have been asked not to serve the notice to Mr. Naidu, as a similar action would be required against the Minister. Also, the maintainability of the case in the courts was being checked and it is learnt the police were asked to wait till further orders on this. None in the Kurnool police department spoke about the serving of the notice to Mr. Naidu.

While the police were yet to file cases against the Minister based on the complaints filed in the two police stations in the city, the Telugu Desam Party was getting ready to file one police complaint each in all the 14 Assembly constituencies of the district against Mr. Appalaraju on Monday.