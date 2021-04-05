Dilemma fed by baseless claims

Opinions thrown liberally on efficacy of vaccines by non-scientific and non-serious debaters on social media are confusing the lay man

“We will not come out until the vaccine is rolled out,” was the shrill cry heard by the end of 2020. And when the vaccine is out now, the response is lackadaisical.

Several countries that benefited from ‘Vaccine Maitri’ hailed the Indian vaccines but scores of apprehensions were raised on our own soil. The vaccine hesitancy witnessed currently has its roots in the hundreds of unfounded claims made and discussed by the lay man. In fact, the mothers who had no objections in getting their days-old babies vaccinated are among the first to shoot a fusillade of queries to everyone they come across, right from their family doctor to the friendly neighbourhood volunteer.

The social media is partly to blame for this, where every minute detail of the vaccine, its composition, efficacy and side effects are discussed threadbare by non-scientific and non-serious debaters. “Covaxin Vs Covishield may be an academic query for scientists, but the topic being discussed even at the tea kiosk in the street corner is a cause for worry,” rues Angara Seshaiah, a senior citizen who got the jab recently after a lot of consultations that finally yielded no additional inputs to him. In fact, there are several videos and talks making rounds on social media that have brought technical topics into the common man’s realm, further adding to his dilemma.

Peltzman effect

On the flip side, there is a growing sense of carelessness among those who got vaccinated, as they perceived themselves ‘undefeatable’. This is called ‘Peltzman effect’, where people become more careful when they sense greater risk and less careful if they feel more protected, for example, with vaccine. “People discard their masks and shun physical distancing on reaching the vaccination centres, as a false veil of security comes into the picture. This behaviour is dangerous for the public and disastrous for healthcare workers who directly deal with COVID-19 patients,” cautions Dr. Alladi Mohan, head of Medicine at SVIMS University and the in-charge of State COVID Hospital, Tirupati.

The perceived restriction on consumption behaviour is another dampener that has taken a toll on the numbers. “Many evinced disinterest in taking the vaccine, fearing restrictions on drinking, smoking and eating meat,” says Y. Dhana Lakshmi, a ward volunteer. Clarifying on this point, Dr. Mohan says there are no ‘food taboos’ or other restrictions vis-a-vis vaccines.