Dilapidated well belonging to Vijayanagara era unearthed in Nallamala forest of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh

May 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KADAPA

A dilapidated well dating back to the Sadasiva Devaraya era of the Vijayanagara empire was unearthed recently in the Nallamala forest in Mydukur constituency of Kadapa district.

The well, once known as ‘Veerla Baaduva Bavi’, is believed to have been dug in the 16 th century when Sadasiva Devaraya was the emperor. It is located on the lower side of Puttakanuma abutting Yerra Cheruvu near Thippireddygaripalle village in Mydukur mandal. The well is found on the western side of the spot where a nondescript creek joins the stream passing through the forest.

“Accompanied by the local residents, we travelled 1.5 miles from the tank to reach the well. We can find remnants of houses that once existed at this place,” says historian and journalist Bommisetty Ramesh, who brought the dilapidated well to light.

A team of four villagers went to the remote location amid thorny shrubs, which was probably a village once. “We have found an inscription pertaining to land endowment in this very location that dates to Sadasiva Devaraya’s period. Taking a cue from the inscription, we can correlate that the well could have served the needs of the once-existed village, as mentioned in the inscription,” ASI Director (Epigraphy) K. Muniratnam Reddy told The Hindu.

“There was once a statue of Parvati Devi in the vicinity of the well, which is not found today,” said Mr. Ramesh, quoting Nadipi Venkataiah, a resident of Thippireddygaripalle, adding that the idol, if found, could throw light on the civilisational aspects of the region.