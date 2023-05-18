ADVERTISEMENT

Dilapidated well belonging to Vijayanagara era unearthed in Nallamala forest of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh

May 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KADAPA

The well, once known as ‘Veerla Baaduva Bavi’, is believed to have been dug in the 16th century when Sadasiva Devaraya was the emperor

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The dilapidated stone structure indicates the presence of a village in the past in the Nallamala forest abutting Thippireddygaripalle village of Mydukur mandal in Kadapa district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A dilapidated well dating back to the Sadasiva Devaraya era of the Vijayanagara empire was unearthed recently in the Nallamala forest in Mydukur constituency of Kadapa district.

The well, once known as ‘Veerla Baaduva Bavi’, is believed to have been dug in the 16 th century when Sadasiva Devaraya was the emperor. It is located on the lower side of Puttakanuma abutting Yerra Cheruvu near Thippireddygaripalle village in Mydukur mandal. The well is found on the western side of the spot where a nondescript creek joins the stream passing through the forest.

“Accompanied by the local residents, we travelled 1.5 miles from the tank to reach the well. We can find remnants of houses that once existed at this place,” says historian and journalist Bommisetty Ramesh, who brought the dilapidated well to light.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of four villagers went to the remote location amid thorny shrubs, which was probably a village once. “We have found an inscription pertaining to land endowment in this very location that dates to Sadasiva Devaraya’s period. Taking a cue from the inscription, we can correlate that the well could have served the needs of the once-existed village, as mentioned in the inscription,” ASI Director (Epigraphy) K. Muniratnam Reddy told The Hindu.

“There was once a statue of Parvati Devi in the vicinity of the well, which is not found today,” said Mr. Ramesh, quoting Nadipi Venkataiah, a resident of Thippireddygaripalle, adding that the idol, if found, could throw light on the civilisational aspects of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US