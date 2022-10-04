Digvijaya, Chandy, Meyyappan for Kurnool today

The Hindu Bureau KURNOOL
October 04, 2022 08:42 IST

All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders C. D. Meyyappan, Digvijaya Singh, Oommen Chandy, former MP Uttam Kumar, Kopulla Raju, chief of AICC’s Scheduled Caste wing, will meet here on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements being made for the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the internal affairs of the Congress.

Kurnool District Congress Committee president and former MLC Sudhakar Babu said all the dignitaries would arrive in the city by late Monday night and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath will also attend the meeting.

The Congress leaders will also deliberate on how to galvanise the party in the State.

