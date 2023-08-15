Dignitaries stress constitutional values, welfare, poverty alleviation during Independence Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

August 15, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across Andhra Pradesh with the hoisting of the national flag at the Legislative Assembly, Council, Secretariat, and High Court on August 15 (Tuesday). Dignitaries, who took part in the celebrations, highlighted the State’s commitment to democratic spirit.

Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju hoisted the tricolour at the Council. Referring to the violence in Manipur, he stressed the principle of unity in diversity.

He described the sanctity of the Constitution as an ‘unwavering shield’ that protects the rights of every individual. Mr. Moshenu Raju called for a profound understanding of the values enshrined in the Constitution, the struggles endured by the freedom fighters, and the need to thwart divisive forces such as terrorism. He also credited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s people-centric policies and welfare initiatives.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam presided over the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Legislative Assembly. He said that the Idendenpendce Day celebration was a reminder of the nation’s journey towards self-governance. He lauded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s innovative approach to implementing welfare schemes. He stressed the importance of constructive criticism.

Speedy delivery of justice

At Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur hoisted the tricolour. He emphasised the role of the judiciary in safeguarding constitutional principles. Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur said the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools was helping expedite the delivery of justice. The ongoing digitisation of court records underscores the court’s dedication to efficiency and accessibility, he said and highlighted the importance of legal education through outreach programmes.

At the Secretariat, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy took part in the celebrations. He said that the administration should be dedicated to public welfare.

He underscored the imperative role of government employees in ensuring that eligible beneficiaries got the dividends of welfare schemes, saying that it would play a vital role in alleviation of poverty.

“The 77th Independence Day celebration is a poignant reminder of the State’s commitment to democratic values, social progress, and the pursuit of a harmonious and prosperous society,” he added.

