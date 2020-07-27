Dignified last rites afundamental right: judge

Prakasam District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairperson P.V.Jyothirmayi on Sunday exhorted the para-legal volunteers to step up awareness to end social discrimination against COVID-19 victims.

Addressing a webinar on BlueJeans platform, she said it was unfortunate that people in some places continued to object the funeral of deceased COVID-19 patients. She also expressed that there was a need to raise awareness among people on the legal provisions, as a dignified last rites of the deceased was a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.

The volunteers were duty-bound to clear misapprehensions of the people and explain to them that the authorities fully followed the World Health Organisation(WHO protocol on conducting safe and dignified funerals, she said.