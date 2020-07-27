Dignified last rites a fundamental right: judge

ONGOLE

27 July 2020 08:11 IST

‘Step up awareness among people on legal provisions’

Prakasam District Principal Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairperson P.V.Jyothirmayi on Sunday exhorted the para-legal volunteers to step up awareness to end social discrimination against COVID-19 victims.

Addressing a webinar on BlueJeans platform, she said it was unfortunate that people in some places continued to object the funeral of deceased COVID-19 patients. She also expressed that there was a need to raise awareness among people on the legal provisions, as a dignified last rites of the deceased was a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution.

The volunteers were duty-bound to clear misapprehensions of the people and explain to them that the authorities fully followed the World Health Organisation(WHO protocol on conducting safe and dignified funerals, she said.

Advertising

Advertising