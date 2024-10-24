Digital transformation key to economic empowerment of women, say speakers

Speakers at the national launch of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI DX) and Training of Trainers (TOT) programme conducted in Tirupati laid emphasis on digital transformation to ensure economic empowerment of women on Thursday.

The three-day programme is conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in collaboration with the Asian and Pacific Training Centre for ICT for Development (APCICT) to empower women entrepreneurs and trainers by equipping them with the digital tools and skills for business growth and resilience.

APCICT director Kiyoung Ko expressed happiness over the university taking a giant leap in the right direction and assured to continue to work with the all-women university for implementing WIFI DX in India. Mr. Ko explained the students on the need to seize the entrepreneurial opportunities available in the digital era and also announced the upcoming launch of the WIFI AI initiative, which would further empower women entrepreneurial through Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions.

The programme is designed to promote gender equality in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering the use of digital platforms for e-commerce, digital marketing and business continuity planning.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairperson Uma Maheswari Devi highlighted the council’s initiatives in fostering entrepreneurship among women, while the District Collector S. Venkateswar explained the State government’s initiatives to promote startups. He also advised the students to eye entrepreneurship as an alternative career.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor in-charge V. Uma recalled the institutions long-standing commitment to create a vibrant innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus, while WIFI DX core members and SPMVV professors P. Vijayalakshmi and V. Durga Bhavani provided an overview of their activities, while registrar N. Rajani proposed a vote of thanks.

Resource persons Maria Juanita R. Macapagal, Tanatat Pattusuwan and Koh Yoet Siang will extend training during the three-day event. Senior consultant Usha Vyasulu Reddy and programme management officer Nuankae Wongthawatchai were present.

