GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital transformation key to economic empowerment of women, say speakers

Published - October 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
APCICT director Kiyoung Ko, Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor in-charge V. Uma, registrar N. Rajani and others release course material at the launch of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI DX), at SPMVV campus in Tirupati on Thursday.

APCICT director Kiyoung Ko, Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor in-charge V. Uma, registrar N. Rajani and others release course material at the launch of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI DX), at SPMVV campus in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Speakers at the national launch of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI DX) and Training of Trainers (TOT) programme conducted in Tirupati laid emphasis on digital transformation to ensure economic empowerment of women on Thursday.

The three-day programme is conducted by Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in collaboration with the Asian and Pacific Training Centre for ICT for Development (APCICT) to empower women entrepreneurs and trainers by equipping them with the digital tools and skills for business growth and resilience.

APCICT director Kiyoung Ko expressed happiness over the university taking a giant leap in the right direction and assured to continue to work with the all-women university for implementing WIFI DX in India. Mr. Ko explained the students on the need to seize the entrepreneurial opportunities available in the digital era and also announced the upcoming launch of the WIFI AI initiative, which would further empower women entrepreneurial through Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions.

The programme is designed to promote gender equality in the entrepreneurial ecosystem by fostering the use of digital platforms for e-commerce, digital marketing and business continuity planning.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairperson Uma Maheswari Devi highlighted the council’s initiatives in fostering entrepreneurship among women, while the District Collector S. Venkateswar explained the State government’s initiatives to promote startups. He also advised the students to eye entrepreneurship as an alternative career.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor in-charge V. Uma recalled the institutions long-standing commitment to create a vibrant innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem on the campus, while WIFI DX core members and SPMVV professors P. Vijayalakshmi and V. Durga Bhavani provided an overview of their activities, while registrar N. Rajani proposed a vote of thanks.

Resource persons Maria Juanita R. Macapagal, Tanatat Pattusuwan and Koh Yoet Siang will extend training during the three-day event. Senior consultant Usha Vyasulu Reddy and programme management officer Nuankae Wongthawatchai were present.

Published - October 24, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.