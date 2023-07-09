HamberMenu
Digital transactions disallowed in liquor sales to divert revenue for next elections: K. Pawan Kalyan

Appeals to public to question the audit of liquor revenue; dares Jagan Mohan Reddy to face press to prove transparency in his governance  

July 09, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - ELURU 

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan holding the infant baby of one of his supporters during the Varahi Yatra in Eluru town in Eluru district on July 9.

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said digital transactions were not being allowed in liquor sales in order to divert the revenue for the next Assembly elections. Mr. Pawan Kalyan kicked off the second phase of his Varahi Yatra in Eluru district on Sunday. 

Addressing a gathering after a roadshow here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that the Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led government so far generated a whopping ₹1.25 lakh crore from liquor sales, for which digital transactions had been disallowed. “Nearly ₹30,000 crore of the liquor revenue has been siphoned off by the YSRCP to purchase votes in the next Assembly elections.”

“At least 32 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Jangareddigudem in Eluru district (in 2022). People should think about who is playing with the lives of the poor...” he said and appealed to JSP supporters to question the MLAs on the audit pertaining to ₹30,000 crore liquor revenue. 

On the verbal attack on Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life by the YSRCP, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said: “You (Mr. Jagan) have resorted to a verbal attack on my children, family and mother. I choose not to reply to such attacks by a ‘criminal’. My way of fighting with you is to make people say: ‘Hello AP; Bye Bye YSRCP’.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan dared Mr. Jagan to face the press to prove the transparency in his governance. “In his four-year stint as Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan never faced the press. He is scared of the press.”

Broadside against Grama/Ward Volunteer system

In a scathing attack on the ‘Grama/Ward Volunteer system’ introduced by Mr. Jagan, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that Central agencies had claimed that they suspected the role of the volunteers in the rise in human trafficking. “The volunteer system and YSRCP leaders are the key stakeholders involved in the human trafficking in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged.

On threats to the Kolleru Lake in West Godavari region, Mr. Pawan Kalyan alleged that salinity level has touched 13% in the Lake. “We are committed to conserve and protect the lake from threats.” 

