Digital teaching will ensure wider reach: Minister

Ramesh Pokhriyal stresses on need for newer avenues in Sanskrit research

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has suggested that innovation and digital teaching will go a long way in reaching out to the target audience.

Participating virtually in the national symposium on ‘Sanskrit teaching – with special reference to National Education Policy 2020’ organised by the National Sanskrit University here on Monday, he spoke on the new educational policy unveiled early this year and its implications on various streams of education. Mr. Pokhriyal also stressed the need for newer avenues in Sanskrit research, which he called the ‘need of the hour’.

Books released

Dwelling on the NEP-20, the Minister explained Sanskrit as a knowledge system and the application of simple standard Sanskrit in teaching and learning. Laying emphasis on preparing textbooks accordingly, the Minister also suggested integration of Sanskrit with other modern subjects. He later released two electronic books viz., ‘National Educational Policy 2020’ and ‘New trends in psychology’, both in the Sanskrit medium.

Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma, in his presidential address, said that the varsity was striving hard to implement the new education policy, besides reaching out to newer sections of students through online mediums and digital teaching. Symposium coordinator R. Chandrasekhar, Dean (Faculty of Education) Prahlad Joshi, head P. Venkata Rao spoke, while S.L. Seetharama Sharma acted as the additional coordinator.

At least 650 participants from across the country participated in the symposium.