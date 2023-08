August 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - NARSAPUR (WEST GODAVARI)

Major General B.V. Rao, PVSM, VSM, on Wednesday said digital security was a major concern in India. He was addressing postgraduate students at Sri Y.N. College in West Godavari district at a talk on national security. He added that students should be aware of the right use of technology in the digital age. R.V.Subba Rao, research and academic advisor to Sri Y.N. College; N. Chinta Rao, director of Dr. C.S. Rao PG Centre at Sri Y.N. College; and other teaching staff were present.