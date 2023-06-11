Digital governance and payment systems encouraged during Modi’s rule, says Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

June 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Sunday claimed that digital governance and digital payment systems were encouraged during the past nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the gathering of cadre at an ‘intellectual meet’ here on Sunday, Mr. Muraleedharan said India succeeded in battling COVID-19 under the leadership of Mr. Modi.

A few ex-servicemen joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Mr. Muraleedharan and State vice-president of the party Relangi Sridevi during the meeting.

