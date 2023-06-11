HamberMenu
Digital governance and payment systems encouraged during Modi’s rule, says Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

‘India succeeded in battling COVID-19 under the leadership of Mr. Modi,’ said Mr. Muraleedharan.

June 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan with the ex-servicemen who joined the BJP at a meeting in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan with the ex-servicemen who joined the BJP at a meeting in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Sunday claimed that digital governance and digital payment systems were encouraged during the past nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the gathering of cadre at an ‘intellectual meet’ here on Sunday, Mr. Muraleedharan said India succeeded in battling COVID-19 under the leadership of Mr. Modi. 

A few ex-servicemen joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of Mr. Muraleedharan and State vice-president of the party Relangi Sridevi during the meeting.

