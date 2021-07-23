Digital employment exchange will be launched on August 15: Mekapati

‘Job Melas will be organised twice every month in all districts’

Minister for Industries and Commerce, IT and Skill Development Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the government will launch a digital employment exchange on August 15 and organise ‘Job Melas’ twice every month in all the districts hereafter.

“Emphasis is laid on skilling courses and training to provide the required manpower to the industries,” Mr. Goutham Reddy said in a review on skill development here on Thursday.

Skill colleges

The Minister enquired about the acquisition of land for the proposed skill colleges, and ordered that the process be expedited.

AP State Skill Development Corporation Managing Director and CEO N. Bangara Raju told the Minister that designs for the skill colleges had been completed and steps were being taken for the establishment of skill university.

Director of Employment and Training B. Lavanya Veni and adviser Challa Madhusudan Reddy were present.

Priority to EMCs

Taking stock of the IT sector, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the government targeted to create 55,000 jobs in three years, and directed that the IT, Electronics and Communications Department work out a plan to achieve better growth rate in the coming years, keeping in view the tremendous potential that existed in the State.

He observed that the State was rich in qualified human resource, and every effort should be made to harness it. Priority should be given to the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs), he added.

Principal Secretary (IT) G. Jaya Lakshmi, AP Technology Services MD and Kopparthy EMC CEO Nanda Kishore, Special Secretary (IT) B. Sundar, and IT advisers J. Vidya Sagar Reddy and Srinath Reddy were present.