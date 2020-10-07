DIG urges Naidu not to demoralise police force

‘TDP president trying to target the police by spreading falsehood’

Leader of the Opposition and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to target the police by giving false information to the people, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju has said.

The police were endeavouring to protect the rights of the people round the clock, Mr. Pala Raju told the media at the A.P. Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu had given incorrect information on the Rajamahendravaram and Seethanagaram incidents.

‘Prompt action taken’

The police had arrested three persons in a case of teasing in Rajamahendravaram. Similarly, three persons, who included a Sub-Inspector, had been arrested in the Seethanagaram incident. In the Srikakulam incident, action had been taken against the police officer for thrashing a complainant, Mr. Pala Raju said, and asserted that the police had taken prompt action in all the incidents in accordance with the law.

“Instead of talking about the police initiating action, Mr. Naidu has been writing letters criticising the DGP and demoralising the police in the State. It is not correct to generalise every incident and create panic among the people,” the DIG said.

“Many police personnel are staying away from their families and have been discharging their duties against odds during the pandemic. It is not correct on the part of the Opposition leader to target the police and create demoralise the force,” he said.

“The police are trying to offer better services to the people, protect their rights and provide foolproof security to each and every citizen,” Mr. Pala Raju said, and appealed to Mr. Naidu not to criticise and insult the system.

DIG (Administration) B. Uday Bhaskar was among others present.