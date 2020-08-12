DIG sees political angle behind remarks of ‘tonsure’ victim

ELURU

12 August 2020 00:13 IST

‘Some leaders instigating the youth’

K.V. Mohan Rao, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police, Eluru Range, has said some political leaders are misguiding the youth on the ideology of naxalites.

He said that some local leaders were instigating the victim in the alleged ‘tonsure’ case, who purportedly said he want to join the naxalism, which was a crime.

Advertising

Advertising

The victim, Vara Prasad, reportedly addressed a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging injustice to him. He has sought the President’s permission to join the banned outfit.

The incident occurred on July 20 in the limits of Seethanagaram police station in Rajamahendravaram urban district.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the DIG said one Sub-Inspector of Police and two constables were booked under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and a picket was posted in the village.

“The government responded promptly in the case and the Director-General of Police (DGP) directed the staff to take action against the police involved in the act. The case is under investigation,” the DIG said.

Some leaders were trying to gain political mileage out the issue and instigating the public. Stern action would be taken against those who try to make unlawful statements and create a law and order problem, Mr. Mohan Rao warned.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik was present.

Ex-MP slams police

Meanwhile, former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar, while talking to the media at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, criticised the police with regard to the case.

Mr. Harsha Kumar said: “None of the senior police officials assured the victim of taking action against the accused in the case. The victim did not even receive the compensation as promised by the State government.” He faulted the police for questioning the right of the victim to make an appeal to the President. The victim was also present at the news conference.