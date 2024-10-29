DIG asks police to focus on crime prevention

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen has asked police officials to keep a vigil on those having faction background and are known as trouble mongers in faction-hit villages and towns in Nandyal District. He wanted officials to bind over anti-social elements and if needed open rowdy-sheets against them.

Mr. Koya Praveen on Tuesday reviewed the long pending cases in Nandyal, Atmakur, Dhone and Allagadda sub-divisions with Nandyal district Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana. The DIG asked police officials to take steps to maintain law and order and to prevent crime. He wanted the officials to take immediate action in cases related to crime against womenm property offences and cheating cases.

Mr. Koya Praveen asked officials to identify and trace out cyber fraudsters, seize their accounts and hand over the recovery amount to the victims and wanted Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officials to focus on solving cyber crimes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Adhiraj Singh Rana asked police personnel to be vigilant and strive to maintain law and order and prevention of crime.