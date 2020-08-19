‘Difficult to diagnose COVIDbased on symptoms alone’

Two US-based experts sharing expertise with Indian doctors

The challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic have brought the best of minds together. Two practising physicians based out of the U.S. have been actively involved in sharing their expertise with their counterparts in India.

Sreenath Reddy Meegada and Vijay Dershan Muppidi have treated several patients in hospitals. In addition, they are involved as local principal investigators in research regarding use of convalescent plasma therapy conducted by Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Sreenath Reddy said it is difficult to diagnose COVID based on symptoms alone as other respiratory viruses present with similar complaints. Diagnosis is usually done by performing a nasal swab and testing in lab to identify particles of the virus.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was believed to have spread mainly from person to person, mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another.

“What makes it difficult to control the spread of the virus is that it mostly multiplies in throat. The patient is contagious or spreads the disease even before onset of the symptoms,’’ Dr. Sreenath Reddy said.

While almost all age groups have been reported to be infected, those above 65 years, people with chronic medical conditions are affected more, Dr. Reddy said, adding that cases have been reported in children as well as pregnant women.

Preventive measures include staying at home as much as possible, wearing a mask while in public or at work, practising social distancing, and washing hands frequently.

Mortality benefit

While a vaccine is still far away, much of the care is supportive. Recently, researchers in the UK found out that steroids (dexamethasone) have been found to impart mortality benefit. Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, is being widely used in moderate to severe disease. Convalescent plasma is another modality believed to be useful. Tocilizumab is another medication used in moderate to severe disease. Based on our experience, patients who received plasma had better outcomes.

Dr. Reddy can be reached on sreenathrd@gmail.com and +1 (269) 290-5396. Dr. Vijay can be contacted on vijaymuppidi@gmail.com.