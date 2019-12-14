Andhra Pradesh

Differently abled woman ‘sexually assaulted’

A differently abled woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in Rajupalem village, near Tripurantakam, in Prakasam district late on Friday. The woman was sleeping outside her house along with her uncle when her neighbour allegedly committed the offence, said Yerragondapalem police, who began a probe on Saturday. The woman was rushed to the Government hospital at Yerragondapalem for treatment, the police said. The accused was taken into custody.

