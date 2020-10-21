Differently-abled strike melodious chord with audience

Undeterred by COVID pandemic, ‘Kanipinchani nayanalu, vinipinchina ragalu’ troupe perform on streets

As a couple, both differently-abled, picked up the mike, people, captivated by melodious numbers they sing, start coming out of their houses to the busy Rathna Mahal Centre. The duo, a part of the ‘'Kanipinchani Nayanalu, Vinipinchina Ragalu’ troupe, instantly struck a chord with the audience by singing hit songs, before moving to court centre in the city late in the night. The couple -- a 20-year-old E. Sudhakar and his wife Rebecca -- select the songs with powerful social message to make people ponder over.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affects different sections of people. It is more so in the case of persons with visual impairment. Not getting disheartened, they entertain the people on the move on the trunk road and other important junctions which have less vehicular traffic.

“We do not want to be a burden to our parents. Hence we decided to hit the streets,” says a troupe member G. Anil, a post-graduate in music while waiting for his turn to exhibit his talent.

They also raise funds for community members who find the going tough during COVID-19 times with no scope for viable economic activity and unsure when the intensity of the pandemic subsides, adds another troupe member, Ch. Bhushanam, who was busy accessing a music track app.