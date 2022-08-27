Differently-abled persons seek hike in pension in Andhra Pradesh

Differently-abled persons staging a protest in Ongole on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of the Vikalangula Hakkula Porata Samiti (VHPS) began a two-day relay hunger strike on Friday to press for a hike in pension to differently-abled persons.

Launching the protest led by VHPS State president A. Suresh in-front of the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the arterial Trunk Road, Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao said the YSRCP government should concede to the just demand of the differently-abled persons who are struggling to make their ends meet with ₹3,000 a month as pension.

“The differently-abled persons deserve a monthly pension of at least ₹6,000,” said Organisation for Protection of Democracy State president Ch. Sudhakar.

Disability certificate for many deserving persons remained elusive even as they are running from pillar to post, said Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti leader Anand Madiga.