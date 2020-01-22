Differently abled man burnt alive in Krishna district as hut catches fire

A 55-year-old differently abled man was burnt alive in his thatched house after it caught fire at Lankapalli village under Ghantasala police limits in Krishna district on the midnight of Monday.

“The man has been identified as Hasan Baig (55). His body was completely burnt and found in his thatched house that caught fire last late night,” Ghantasala Sub Inspector T. Ramakrishna told The Hindu.

Home alone

Mr. Baig reportedly was unmarried and lived alone. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be known. The house has no electricity.

On being informed about the fire mishap, police rushed to the spot but Mr. Baig was found dead by the time the police had launched the rescue operation.

Clueless about cause

“We do not have any clue how the house caught the fire,” said Mr. Ramakrishna. The body has been recovered from the spot and sent to the Government Area Hospital at Avanigadda for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and an investigation is on. A pall of gloom descended on the village on Tuesday.