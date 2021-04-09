Differently-abled join protest against privatisation of steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 April 2021 19:42 IST

‘PSUs will provide jobs to socially disadvantaged sections’

Differently-abled persons participated in good numbers in the protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), being organised by all trade unions, people’s organisations, Vizag Steel Plant and Public Sector Protection Committee, near the Gandhi statue, here on Friday.

The relay hunger strike, being organised under the aegis of the committee, continued for the eight day on Friday. Some of the participants had to be carried to the venue of the protest.

Addressing the participants, Insurance Corporation Employees Union divisional secretary N. Ramanachalam has called upon the gathering to stand united against privatisation of the VSP and other public sector units. He said that PSUs not only provide jobs to differently-abled and socially disadvantaged sections of society but also extend various facilities to them, to enable them to do justice to their jobs. On the contrary, the private sector has no place for them as its sole motto was profits, he said.

Handing over PSUs to corporate groups would deprive these sections of their right to employment and push them into the dark. This necessitates the need to protect PSUs and prevent privatisation of banks, insurance, oil and defence sectors by unitedly opposing the policies of the Union government.

National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) State president Koduru Appala Naidu, district secretary B. Nookappa Rao, president K. Appalaswamy Naidu, city president P. Venkayya, State committee member Venkataramana, AITUC district president Padala Ramana, municipal union leaders L. Venkatesh and K. Satyanarayana and CITU leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, M. Subba Rao and Y. Raju were among those who attended.