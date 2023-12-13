Different committees formed for successful conduct of ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’ in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh from December 23 to 29

December 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) and the Guntur district administration formed committees to organise the Nandi Natakotsavam, a week-long Telugu drama festival, here from December 23 to 29. The corporation will present Nandi Theatre Awards.

The eagerly-awaited event is scheduled to unfold at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir in Guntur.

Following a review meeting with committee members, Managing Director of APSFTVDC, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, and Guntur District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy addressed a press conference on Wednesday. They said that the coveted awards would be presented to outstanding performers in five categories: padya natakam, social play, social playlets, children playlets, and college/university playlets. There will be first, second and third prizes, they said.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy appealed to people to actively participate and extend support to the talented artistes. He said that the drama festival would be held from the morning till evening on all the days.

Given Guntur district’s rich legacy in producing stellar theatrical dramas and nurturing artistic talent, the State government has chosen this vibrant city as the venue for the festival. Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy urged citizens to turn out in large numbers, assuring that the government has meticulously organised arrangements for artistes, guests, and spectators. Later, he visited Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir to oversee the ongoing preparations for the event.

