Difference of opinion in local TDP unit on issue

The Telugu Desam Party’s local unit seems to be divided over the proposal of Visakhapatnam becoming made the executive capital of the State.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly had hinted that decentralisation was the way forward and proposed that Visakhapatnam could be the executive capital of the State and Amravati the legislative capital, while the High Court could be based in Kurnool.

Welcoming the decision are TDP MLA (Visakha North) Ganta Srinivasa Rao. He was quick to welcome the idea and said that Visakhapatnam and North-Coastal Andhra Pradesh will stand to benefit. His remarks soon went viral on social media.

Former TDP MLA Kondru Murali also welcomed the decision. Speaking to a section of the media on Thursday, he said that it was a good decision and the region will stand to benefit in the long run. “There will be teething problems in every new development, but over a period of time they can be overcome,” Mr. Murali said.

Senior TDP leader and former MLA Gandi Babji also welcomed the decision and said that every MLA or MP should first think of developing his or her constituency, district and city. “When something good is happening, we should accept it and think beyond party lines and political affiliation,” Mr. Babji said.

However, Visakha West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu struck a contrary note.

Mr. Naidu was of the opinion that the idea of decentralisation would not be feasible. “The Legislature and Secretariat have to be in the same place. Only then can we expect harmonious functioning. Shifting the Secretariat every time during the Assembly session will be a herculean task and a logistical challenge,” Mr. Naidu said.

Former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu said that the decision was taken with a political motive.

“The concept of decentralisation is acceptable, but not by dividing the capital,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said. “It will create unnecessary strife between regions. There are economic models of decentralisation which can be thought of,” he said.