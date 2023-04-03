ADVERTISEMENT

DIET Director meets Governor at Raj Bhavan

April 03, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The institute director requested the Governor to visit the college and witness the initiatives taken up by the management to impart quality education for the students.

The Hindu Bureau,Rajulapudi Srinivas

DIET College Director, D.K.R.K. Ravi Prasad, meeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET), Director, D.K.R.K. Ravi Prasad, met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, at Raj Bhavan, here on Saturday.

In a brief report presented to the Governor, Mr. Ravi Prasad explained the initiatives taken up by the college, located at Ganguru, in Vijayawada, in the areas of academic excellence, research and innovation.

He explained about the Drone R&D Centre, established by M/s. Dronix, Israel, and the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) entered by DIET management with Bharat Electronic Limited, Bengaluru, Ulab Systems, University of Silicon Andhra, California and Optronics Limited, Israel.

