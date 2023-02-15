ADVERTISEMENT

Diesel-run auto owners told to switch to CNG

February 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Transport Commissioner M. Purendra on Wednesday said owners of diesel-run autorickshaws who got their vehicles registered in 2002, should switch to new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel by this February-end.

In a statement, Mr. Purendra said in September 2002, the Government, through GO 155, limited operation of the number of autos in the city limits to 8,600. Of them, owners of 8,071 vehicles had made the switch to new CNG-run autos which were operating in the city limits. The remaining 529 of them were yet to do it, he said, asking them to secure the CNG permits by this month-end. The details of the list of 529 such vehicles has been displayed on the notice board of the RTA office, he informed.

